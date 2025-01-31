Lawrence W. Gaboury

Lawrence W. Gaboury of Canton, MA and formerly of The Villages, Florida died peacefully January 27, 2025 at the age of 89.

Larry was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a long-standing employee of John Hancock Financial and retired in 1999 as Vice President of Building Management. He enjoyed playing basketball, golf, cards and woodworking.

Larry was the devoted husband of Veronica M. Gaboury (Callahan). Loving father of Lawrence W. Gaboury Jr. and his wife Mary Beth of Lake Mary, FL, Lawren DiDonna and her husband Ray of Bloomfield, CT, Lisa M. Gaboury of Hope, R.I., and Jeffrey J. Gaboury and his wife Courtney of Canton, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Krystal, Michael, Rachel, Caitlin, Vanessa, Shannan, Kyra, Megan, and Caitlyn. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home 210 Sherman St., Canton Sunday, February 2nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass will be celebrated in St. Oscar Romero Catholic Church, 700 Washington St. Monday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.