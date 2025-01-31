72.7 F
The Villages
Friday, January 31, 2025
Setting the record straight on Social Security increases

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I think L. David Mills is a bit confused. This year’s Social Security COLA is 2.5 percent. Not everyone gets a big fat pension, not everyone has annuities. Life happens and as we age we cannot rejoin the workforce. We spend our lives doing the best we can for our families. We moved here to enjoy a different lifestyle for our “golden years,” not tarnish them because we can’t live “life.”
I think that L. David Mills didn’t get the empathy gene. And, that’s very sad.

Susan Mallory
Village of Piedmont

 

