Lee M. Stanton

Lee M. Stanton
Lee M. Stanton

Lee M. Stanton, 84, of The Villages passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025 at his home.

Lee was born in Detroit, MI on October 6, 1940 to Samuel and Lydia (Mueller) Stanton. Lee graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak, MI. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962, stationed largely in Alaska. He worked for 10 years for station WWJ-TV in Detroit as a Broadcasting Engineer.

In 1977 Lee moved to Escondido, CA and opened the Solid Rock Book Shop, a Christian bookstore. Lee ran the store for 26 years and expanded to 3 locations. The book store was the ideal place to practice his greatest gift, the ability to talk to anyone, anywhere. Lee moved to The Villages, FL 10 years ago to enjoy the central FL weather and lifestyle.

While retired, Lee found a new passion, Options Trading. He would spend each day (and many evenings) on his computer making trades and assessing his next transactions. In his spare time he enjoyed Good Ole Country Music, from the Hank Williams generation. He loved a good cigar and British mysteries on TV. He was a food fan and enjoyed most types of restaurants. His favorite: a good hot dog and burger.

He is survived by his wife Deborah and children; Ruth Stanton of Marietta CA, Rebecca Everts of Marietta, CA, Mark Stanton of Inverness, FL, Jaime Neuman-Cole (Mike) of North Bend, WA and Lora Reichley (Adam) of Oak Creek, CO. He also leaves 11 grandchildren.

Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL

