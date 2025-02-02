77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 2, 2025
type here...

Villager sentenced for stealing food and beer from local Walmart

By Staff Report
Comments

A Villager has been sentenced in the theft of beer and food at Walmart.

Dennis William Boyd, 73, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been placed on probation for six months after pleading no contest to three charges of shoplifting this past week in Sumter County Court.

imagepage
Dennis Boyd

Boyd paid a visit to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in April, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He left the store with two containers of Louisiana fish fry sauce as well as Stella Artois Belgian lager, for which he had not paid. The merchandise was valued at $16.74

Boyd returned to the same store on Sept. 7 and stole Brussel Sprouts and baby carrots. The vegetables were valued at $6.26.

He was back again on Sept. 14 and stole $30.96 worth of food, including deli salami, imported Swiss cheese, American cheese, whipping cream, sliced mushrooms and a green bell pepper.

During the third trip to Walmart, Boyd’s license plate number was captured on video surveillance. A comparison of a surveillance image of him in the store proved to be a match with his driver’s license photo and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Developer never bothers to mention the bond on homes sold in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident points out that the Developer never bothers to mention in the sales literature about the bond on homes sold in The Villages.

It’s wrong to politicize tragic deaths of those killed in Washington D.C. mid-air collision

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is wrong to politicize the deaths of those tragically killed in a mid-air collision in Washington D.C.

Not so sure about Trump’s call for ‘no taxes on tips’

A Villager who says he is a big fan of President Trump isn’t so sure about Trump’s call for “no taxes on tips.” He says many seniors could use a break, too.

You must have more than Social Security income to afford The Villages’ lifestyle

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes you must have more than Social Security income to be able to afford The Villages’ lifestyle.

Trump exceeds all expectations

Reader Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, says that just when you thought President Trump couldn’t get any worse, he has exceeded expectations.

Photos