Earth Fare on track for 2020 opening as company’s stores closing in Indiana

The new Earth Fare grocery store remains on track for a 2020 opening at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake as some of the company’s stores are closing in Indiana.

The organic and natural grocer is closing its Indianapolis-area locations in Carmel, Noblesville and Greenwood. The three stores are set to close Jan. 11. The store in Noblesville at Hamilton Town Center opened in 2012. In Carmel, the store opened in 2013, and in Greenwood, Earth Fare opened in 2014.

Earth Fare’s first store opened in 1975 in Asheville, N.C.

The future appears much brighter here in The Villages market and there is great eagerness for the opening of Earth Fare, which will offer a bevy of healthy options.

Stores are constructed with sustainability in mind. Reflective roofing reduces cooling costs, LED lighting reduces energy use, while skylights throughout the store bring in sunlight. There are recycling stations in the Earth Fare Café to allow for composting and recycling. The Café also offers compostable to-go containers made from plant-based, recycled materials.

Other businesses announced for the Earth Fare Commons shopping center include a Goodwill Superstore and Mission BBQ. Miller’s Ale House opened Dec. 2.

Earth Fare was lured here by the Benchmark Group, which also brought to that same retail area Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Texas Roadhouse and Stein Mart, among others.