Teen charged with sex with underage girl back in jail on new charge

A teenager already charged with having sex with an underage girl has landed back in jail on a new charge.

Destin Phoenix Hudson, 19, of Lady Lake, was booked without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest at his home at the Oakland Hills development. He was taken into custody on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of possession of cannabis.

Hudson had been free on $30,000 bond following his Dec. 8 arrest on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

In that case, a deputy made contact with Hudson at his place of employment, Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Hudson was subsequently interviewed about three sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl, during which he was 18.

The girl described in detail the three encounters with Hudson, two of which took place in his car and the third which took place at his home.

The investigation was triggered after the girl’s mother discovered a secret cell phone her daughter kept under her pillow for the purpose of communicating with Hudson.