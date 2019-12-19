Man arrested at Gator’s Dockside after having sex with 15-year-old girl

A man was arrested at Gator’s Dockside after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother found a cell phone under the pillow of her daughter’s bed, leading to the discovery that the girl had been sneaking out at night to meet up with 18-year-old Destin Phoenix Hudson of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She told her mother that on three separate incidents she had sexual intercourse with Hudson. Twice they had sex in his car while parked near County Road 125 in Wildwood. The final sexual encounter occurred at his residence in Lady Lake.

The mother reported that on Monday Hudson had been outside their residence and left a letter of apology for the teen and her family, the report indicated.

“Within the letter, the defendant apologized for his relationship with the victim,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy on Tuesday afternoon went to Hudson’s place of employment, Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Hudson was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.