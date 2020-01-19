Popular Villages watercolor artist receives invitations from Florida art organizations

A popular Villages artist’s work has been accepted into two prestigious watercolor shows.

In December Nancy Dias, of the Village of Piedmont, was notified that her painting titled “Respite at Palmetto Bluff” was accepted into the Central Florida Watercolor Society’s 2020 Annual Juried Show by Juror Don Andrews.

The show will be hosted by the SOBO Gallery in Winter Garden from Feb. 5 through March 27. The awards presentation will take place at the museum at a reception on March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at the gallery at 127 South Boyd St. in Winter Garden.

Dias also learned in December that her painting titled “Tilting at Windmills” was accepted into the Florida Watercolor’s 2020 Online Show juried by Carrie Waller. This marks the seventh time that Dias has been accepted into the FWS Online Show, scoring a first-place award in 2016.

