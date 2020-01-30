Summer Yoder enters plea in drug possession case

Well-known fitness trainer Summer Yoder has entered a plea to drug charges following her arrest earlier this month when she was found unconscious behind the wheel of an SUV.

The 42-year-old Wildwood woman on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Yoder, a member of the prominent T&D company clan, has retained the services of local criminal defense attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey, who in the past has defended a Villages golf pro, a well-known local podiatrist and a Villager’s “problem child” who fled a hospital with an IV in her arm.

Yoder, the mother of three children, was found shortly before midnight Jan. 17 behind the wheel of a Chevrolet SUV on County Road 105 not far from the Goodwill Superstore in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The police officer “immediately detected an odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from her breath. Yoder had “bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” the report said. The vehicle’s engine was running and Yoder had her foot on the brake.

When Yoder stepped out of the vehicle, a vaping pen containing yellow oil was spotted on the driver’s seat. The yellow oil tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

A search of her purse turned up 5.3 grams of leafy marijuana and a pipe with the residue of marijuana. She also had 32.7 grams of THC oil.