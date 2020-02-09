Villagers score second victory over unwanted truck in their neighborhood

Villagers have scored a second victory over an unwanted truck in their neighborhood.

Last month, residents of the La Cresenta Villas in the Village of El Santiago vented their frustrations before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors about a “huge” truck parking in their villa neighborhood. They said the truck had been an ongoing problem for a year.

“We are retired. We came down here to have a good life. We shouldn’t have to be fighting this,” Cindy Davis said.

CDD 2 Supervisor Bill Schikora now reports that the fight is over.

“We greatly appreciate that the owner of the ‘Big Yellow Truck’ has voluntarily relocated it to a commercial storage area,” Schikora said.

CDD 2 in November debated a similar problem about work trucks in a driveway.

In that case, Kyle Schiro with 5 Star Roofing, opted to move the trucks out of the neighborhood.