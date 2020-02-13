Village of Fenney resident chosen to serve on PWAC 

A Village of Fenney resident has been chosen to serve on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Jon Roudabush was chosen Thursday by his fellow Community Development District 12 supervisors to serve on PWAC, which oversees infrastructure and amenities in The Villages south of County Road 466.

While Roudabush will serve as CDD 12’s primary representative on PWAC, Ron McMahon was selected to serve as CDD 12’s backup representative on PWAC.

CDD 12 is the first community development district south of State Road 44 to have representation on PWAC.