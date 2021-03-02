Tuesday, March 2, 2021
66.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lady Lake Commission seals deal with new town manager

Meta Minton

William Lawrence

The Lady Lake Commission has sealed a deal with its new town manager.

William Lawrence, city manager in Bowling Green, Fla., inked a contract Monday night with the commission. He has agreed to a $120,000 annual salary and will relocate to within a 30-mile radius of Lady Lake. He will be under contract for two years.

Commissioner Paul Hannan added a bit of drama to the situation Monday when he pointed out that Lawrence was the third choice last month in the commission’s original ranking of the five finalists. Hannan said he misunderstood during a special meeting Feb. 18 and thought that the commisssion had agreed to offer the job to the second-ranked candidate. Hannan pointed out that Lawrence would be making a lucrative leap from the $73,000 annual salary he is currently earning in Bowling Green to the $120,000 he will earn as Lady Lake’s town manager.

Lawrence earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine and spent several years in law enforcement. In 2014, he made the jump to town manager of White Springs in Florida. That decision was fueled in part by a sick father in Florida. In 2015, the town of Howland, Maine reached out to Lawrence. His house in Maine wasn’t selling and his father had passed away so he made the move back to the Pine Tree State. In 2016, he became the town manager for Warren, Maine and in 2019 made the move back to Florida when he was named city manager in Bowling Green.    

Thad Carroll, head of the town’s growth management department, has been serving as interim town manager. Mayor Ruth Kussard wanted to move Carroll into the top job, but fellow commissioners said they wanted “new blood.”

In December 2019, Town Manager Kris Kollgaard asked then-Police Chief Chris McKinstry for his resignation and it soured her relationship with some of the commissioners. She had worked a deal to combine the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967 and that was another point of contention. When Kollgaard left she walked out the door with $54,216 in severance pay. The former police chief filed a lawsuit claiming age discrimination.The lawsuit against the town is still pending.

Earlier this month, the commission made an offer to Kenneth City Town Manager Matthew Campbell. Negotiations with Campbell hit rough waters when he asked for perks like bringing his dog to work, flex time and continuing to live in Wesley Chapel. Campbell later withdrew from consideration.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager arrested after alleged attack on woman over their cats

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an alleged battle with a woman over their cats at their home.
Read more
News

Misguided motorist takes SUV down golf cart path in The Villages

A misguided motorist took a sport utility vehicle for a ride down a golf cart path Tuesday morning in The Villages. We've got video.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender who was drinking at Brownwood jailed after hit-and-run crash

A sex offender who had been drinking at Brownwood Paddock Square was jailed after a hit-and-run incident sent a man to an emergency room.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases spiked across the state and the virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Crime

Villager with history of stashing drug items in her bra back behind bars

A Villager with a sordid legal past who was once caught with methamphetamine hidden in her bra is back in jail.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeking help in nabbing thief who stole tools from Lady Lake Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in nabbing a bandit who ripped off tools from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store just outside The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man with knife arrested after altercation at I-75 exit ramp in Wildwood

A man armed with a knife was arrested after an altercation at the Interstate exit ramp at State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,757FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
66.4 ° F
68 °
65 °
77 %
2.9mph
75 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment