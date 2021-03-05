Jenkins Auto Group employees face court dates after weekend arrests

Two Jenkins Auto Group employees are facing court dates after weekend arrests in two separate drinking-related incidents.

Sheriff Lowe, 28, who works in sales at Jenkins Mazda in Ocala, remains free on $1,000 bond following her arrest in the wee hours this past Sunday in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart in Fruitland Park. Her male companion was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and EMS personnel were summoned to the scene due to concerns about Lowe, who was described as highly intoxicated. The Fruitland Park resident did not cooperate with law enforcement who gave her numerous chances to call someone to pick her up. She cursed at the officers and ran at them when they attempted to inventory her vehicle. She is facing a charge of resisting an officer by obstruction.

Lowe has declined representation by the public defender’s office and has indicated she will hire a private attorney. A plea negotiation conference is set for March 18.

Jason Lee Barto, 46, finance director at Jenkins Hyundai in Leesburg, also remains free on $1,000 bond following his Feb. 26 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. He had been driving a gray Ford pickup when he was caught on radar traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone and passing two vehicles in a no-passing zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Barto pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge on Thursday in Lake County Court. He is being represented by attorney Nicholas Stack. Barto’s case will be the subject of a plea negotiation conference on April 15.