Villager and other critics of impact fees find themselves on hit list

Messrs. Estep, Miller, and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission on the basis of their promise to roll back the massive 25 percent property-tax hike by increasing the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee. The current effort to stifle free speech by intimidating these new commissioners and the residents who contact them is both undemocratic and despicable. See https://www.villages-news.com/2021/03/13/former-judge-wants-copies-of-email-between-villagers-and-commissioners/

Somebody (I can’t imagine who) has made up a “hit list” of residents, including myself, who have spoken out in favor increasing the impact fee and rolling back property taxes. After compiling that hit list, that person or organization (who is too cowardly to identify himself publicly) has retained Attorney George Angeliatis to get a copy of communications between the residents on the hit list and the new commissioners. As set forth in the referenced article, Mr. Angeliatis refuses to identify his client.

I have sent the following email to Commissioners Gilpin and Breeden:

Do you know who retained attorney George G. Angeliatis to file a Public Records Request (in which I am named), dated March 8, 2021, with Sumter County? If you do, who is it?

Do you have any other knowledge of that Public Records Request besides what is set forth in the following article: https://www.villages-news.com/2021/03/13/former-judge-wants-copies-of-email-between-villagers-and-commissioners/ ? If so, what do you know?

Sincerely,

Scott T. Fenstermaker

If, much to my surprise, I get a response from Commissioner Gilpin or Breeden, I will publish it here.

Scott Fenstermaker is a resident of the Village of Winifred.