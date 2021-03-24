Wednesday, March 24, 2021
How are the fish biting, George?

Scott Fenstermaker

Much to my amazement, Developer Puppet Commissioners Gilpin and Breeden still refuse to reveal what they know about the identity of the mysterious client of George Angeliatis and what he is up to.  The deep-pocketed client is paying Angeliatis to:

• compile a hit list of Villagers (including myself) who have exercised our First Amendment rights to petition the government,

• get copies of our correspondence,

• review it, and

• then, apparently, try to somehow use it against Commissioners Estep, Miller, and Search.  Another possibility, however, is that the mysterious client thinks that the mere involvement of Angeliatis will intimidate Estep, Miller, and Search into reneging on their campaign promise to roll back our 25 percent property-tax hike by increasing the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee and will also intimidate Villagers into not insisting that the new Commissioners keep that promise.

But seriously, if you haven’t seen the video on the fishing expedition, here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N7mNEwvBYk . I don’t know Michael Connifey, but he did a nice job compiling the video to illustrate what is going on here.

I believe that whoever thought up the fishing expedition made a serious blunder and the people and organizations involved in financing and conducting it will be the ones who end up on the hook. Nevertheless, the Angeliatis fishing expedition smells like rotting fish, and we shouldn’t put up with tactics like that. At the very least, the fishing expedition is one more reason to continue to try to clean up local politics by voting out Gilpin and Breeden in next year’s Republican primary and tossing out the little group of insiders who presently control the local Republican apparatus to the detriment of the residents.

And as bad as the fishing expedition smells, it doesn’t stink nearly as badly as our state representative’s being on the Developer’s payroll while co-sponsoring legislation potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Developer. But that is another story. 

Villager Scott Fenstermaker is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com

