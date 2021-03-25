Thursday, March 25, 2021
87.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly swinging baseball bat at woman

Meta Minton

Shawn Timothy Byrne

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly swinging a baseball bat at a woman he was chasing.

Shawn Timothy Byrne, 47, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Fruitland Park police received a report that he was armed with a baseball bat and chasing a woman. When officers found Byrne, he was walking on Shiloh Avenue, carrying a broken baseball bat.

The Illinois native had been trespassed from a woman’s home, but returned an hour later. He grabbed a baseball bat and began swinging it at her, according to an arrest report.

“I’m going to hit you and I’m going to bury you,” Byrne reportedly told the woman.

Byrne started walking up and down the street, swinging the bat at a basketball hoop and a neighbor’s trash can. Witnesses told police they saw Byrne swing the bat at the woman.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Byrne has a history of arrests including an arrest in 2019 after he attempted to destroy evidence during a traffic stop in The Villages. He was arrested in 2016 after he fraudulently attempted to “return” $300 worth of paint at Lowe’s home improvement.

Related Articles

News

COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on water fountains in The Villages

The District Office has announced revised COVID-19 guidelines as of April 1 at recreation centers and facilities throughout The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Driver ticketed after head-on collision with unmarked squad car in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a head-on collision with an unmarked law enforcement squad car Thursday morning in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager with missing tire nabbed on DUI charge after cutting off ambulance

A Villager driving a vehicle with a missing tire was jailed Wednesday night after a Lake County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing him cut off an ambulance with its emergency lights activated and almost flip over.
Read more
Health

DeSantis eliminates adult age limit for COVID-19 vaccinations

On the day when two more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that adults 18 and over in the Sunshine State will be eligible for vaccines beginning Monday, April 5.
Read more
News

‘Red button’ has been activated at Village of Chitty Chatty Gate

The Village of Chitty Chatty Gate is moving into normal operation from the current construction mode.
Read more
Crime

Bison Valley man jailed after second battery arrest within year

A Bison Valley man was arrested early Thursday morning on a charge of battery, his second such arrest in less than a year.
Read more
Crime

Woman with gun in her purse arrested in Wildwood restaurant parking lot

A woman with a gun tucked in her purse was arrested in the parking lot of a restaurant in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more