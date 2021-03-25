Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly swinging baseball bat at woman

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly swinging a baseball bat at a woman he was chasing.

Shawn Timothy Byrne, 47, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Fruitland Park police received a report that he was armed with a baseball bat and chasing a woman. When officers found Byrne, he was walking on Shiloh Avenue, carrying a broken baseball bat.

The Illinois native had been trespassed from a woman’s home, but returned an hour later. He grabbed a baseball bat and began swinging it at her, according to an arrest report.

“I’m going to hit you and I’m going to bury you,” Byrne reportedly told the woman.

Byrne started walking up and down the street, swinging the bat at a basketball hoop and a neighbor’s trash can. Witnesses told police they saw Byrne swing the bat at the woman.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Byrne has a history of arrests including an arrest in 2019 after he attempted to destroy evidence during a traffic stop in The Villages. He was arrested in 2016 after he fraudulently attempted to “return” $300 worth of paint at Lowe’s home improvement.