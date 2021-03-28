Can anybody explain why residents are footing the bill?

To the Editor:

I wish someone could explain how an agricultural acre generating minimal tax dollars then is developed to generate millions of dollars and we have to have a tax or an impact fee increase?

And while on the the subject. why an increase in fire protection tax? Then on the back burner when I bought into The Villages I had to take a bond out and am paying for it over 20 years! I was told this was for future development?

Rep. Brett Hage’s proposal of 3 percent, although shady, does state the obvious that taxes, impact fees, or anything else need to be reasonable and regulated.

Lawrence Kwiatkowski

Village Amelia