Residents complain about poor lighting at Chitty Chatty Bridge

Village of Chitty Chatty residents are worried that poor lighting at the golf cart bridge over State Road 44 could be dangerous if not addressed.

The residents of the Village of Chitty Chatty spoke out Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors during their monthly meeting at the Everglades Recreation Center.

Residents said they are concerned about the side of the Chitty Chatty Bridge south of State Road 44. Several residents took to the podium to complain about the poor lighting at night and said they feared it is an accident waiting to happen as golf cart drivers are having a difficult time navigating the dark path.

Residents also complained about the lack of landscaping in the Village of Chitty Chatty. They said the landscaping is not up to par in neighborhood cul-de-sacs and along Morse Boulevard.

Supervisors said they would look into the matter.

No change at the Austin Villas

Last month, residents of the Austin Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty petitioned the board for a rear gate, in an effort to stop people, in particular grandchildren, from jumping the back fence for easier access to the nearby postal station and swimming pool. The board announced Thursday that a rear gate would not be added, despite a petition signed by nearly all of the residents.