Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Below is an e-mail that I sent to all Sumter District Commissioners this week regarding concerns involving ambulance response times American Medical Response (AMR). With Sumter County having a population of over 130,000 residents, all residents should feel concerned and unsafe with the current situation with AMR. I urge all Sumter County residents to contact the Sumter County District Commissioners (Gary Search, Doug Gilpin, Craig Estep, Garry Breeden and Oren Miller) regarding the slow response times by AMR.

Dear District Commissioners:

I am writing this e-mail out of concern regarding American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance response times in Sumter County. I have owned/lived in Sumter County for over seven years.
I am urging you to complete an in-depth investigation into AMR’s response times in Sumter County and to evaluate all of the facts. The District Commissioners have the responsibility to execute any needed changes to ensure resident safety. When evaluating the facts please keep in mind that emergency medical service units in the US average 7 minutes (in non-rural areas) from the time of a 911 call to arrival on scene (US National Library of Medicine – National Institute of Health). Emergency conditions (eg, cardiopulmonary arrest, severe bleeding, airway occlusion/obstruction, etc.) need proper EMS time response, paramedic intervention, AND prompt transport to a hospital. Even modest delays in response, intervention and/or transporting a patient to a hospital can be life threatening.
It appears that AMR is not providing their contractual obligations and changes should be made immediately. It is extremely disturbing to know that the relationship between the Public Safety Director and Assistant County Administrator Stephen Kennedy oversees the relationship between the County and AMS, since he is the husband of Mrs. Kennedy, who is the lead AMR employee (AMR Operations Manager) as it relates to the contract with Sumter County. This should be considered a gross conflict of interest and both parties should be removed from their role in this “work/reporting relationship” immediately.
There are many options that could be considered in replacing AMR altogether. Evaluating this should be the highest priority for the County Commissioners, as there is a duty and responsibility to ensure that the ambulance service utilized/contracted by Sumter County meets all expectations and contractual obligations.
Thank you for your time.

Carol Wolf
Village of Hemingway

 

Headlines

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as state’s positivity rate climbs after spring break

Health
Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continued to be reported Wednesday across Florida and the positivity rate increased – possibly because of the recent influx of spring breakers.
Read more

Sumter County commissioner and wife land in center of heated debate over dog

News
Next week is National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week and Sumter County commissioners marked the occasion Tuesday night with a heated debate about a neighbor dispute over a family dog.
Read more

Fuel site management contract approved at $1 million depot bought from Developer

News
The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a fuel site management contract for a depot purchased last year for $1 million from the Developer.
Read more

Headlines

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as state’s positivity rate climbs after spring break

Health
Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continued to be reported Wednesday across Florida and the positivity rate increased – possibly because of the recent influx of spring breakers.
Read more

Sumter County commissioner and wife land in center of heated debate over dog

News
Next week is National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week and Sumter County commissioners marked the occasion Tuesday night with a heated debate about a neighbor dispute over a family dog.
Read more

Fuel site management contract approved at $1 million depot bought from Developer

News
The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a fuel site management contract for a depot purchased last year for $1 million from the Developer.
Read more

AAC accepts $5.9 million bid for construction of new recreation center

News
The Amenity Authority Committee has accepted a $5.9 million bid for the construction of a new recreation center.
Read more

Amenity Authority Committee member resigns due to health reasons

News
A member of the Amenity Authority Committee has resigned due to health reasons.
Read more

Man sought after physical altercation breaks out at Villages grocery store

Crime
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man connected to a recent physical altercation at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in The Villages.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County ambulance service should be investigated

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hemingway resident is concerned about ambulance service in Sumter County. She shares a letter she wrote to Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

Lack of golf courses down south

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident points out that the Developer has been constructing homes down south before building golf courses and that’s creating a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes the difficulty in getting a tee time in The Villages due to the vast expansion south of State Road 44.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos