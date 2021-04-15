CDD 9 supervisors debate whether they’ve got too much of residents’ money

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday afternoon debated whether the $16 million held in reserve is too much – or too little.

CDD 9 supervisors have been discussing the topic for months and have inspired copy cat discussions in other community development districts in The Villages.

CDD 9, which includes 5,409 homes, most of which are located directly south of County Road 466A, has built up the reserves through the collection of maintenance assessment fees from residents. The greatest expense in the CDD 9 budget is the annual allocation for the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which amounted to $1.6 million in fiscal year 2020-2021. PWAC includes all CDDs south of County Road 466 and pools resources for infrastructure expenses.

“The thing we really need to keep our eye on is PWAC. That’s the greatest chunk of our budget. I just think it is incumbent on all of us to watch the PWAC budget,” said CDD 9 Supervisor Don “Smoke” Hickman, who has been a driving force in the need to take a hard look at the reserve funding.

Dan Warren of the Village of Gilchrist has appeared several times before the board, continually warning that CDD 9 is holding onto too much of the residents’ money. He has argued that maintenance assessment rates could be lowered.

Supervisor Dan Ruehl agreed it might be time to look at lowering maintenance assessment rates.

However, Village of Pinellas resident Allen Holter said it’s not clear if CDD 9 has too much money in reserve.

“I don’t feel we know if $16 million is too much or too little. We don’t have the details to make a good decision,” he said.

CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Reimer said Sumter County’s decision to raise taxes by 25 percent in 2019, and the voter revolt that ensued, should serve as a cautionary tale.

“In the short term, I am not concerned about annual maintenance fees. I would rather have too much in reserve than not enough. Look at the county. All of a sudden everybody was hit with a big increase. I don’t think we want that to happen,” Reimer said.

CDD 9 includes the villages of Sanibel, Charlotte, Fernandina, Gilchrist, Pinellas, the Haciendas of Mission Hills, the Clifford Villas, the Atwood Villas and the Lofts at Brownwood.

Lake Deaton residents furious over CDD 10’s handling of tree-cutting incident

News
Village of Lake Deaton residents angrily objected Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors’ handling of a tree cutting incident in their neighborhood.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

COVID-19 cases spiking across Florida as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Health
Florida added 6,762 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more fatalities on Thursday as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Suspect jailed after crashing stolen truck during chase by Lady Lake police

Crime
A suspect has been jailed after crashing a stolen truck during a chase by Lady Lake police.
Read more

Majority of CDD 10 supervisors push for lighting of Hillsborough pool sign

News
A majority of Community Development District 10 supervisors are pushing for the sign at the Hillsborough swimming pool to be lit at night.
Read more

The Daily Sun is controlled by the Morse family

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out the Morse family controls The Villages Daily Sun and is using the newspaper to wage war with the three new Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

We are missing the point when it comes to police shootings

Letters to the Editor
A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we are missing the point when it comes to recent police shootings.
Read more

It is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a reader proclaims it is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America to its founding principles and strive for a "more perfect union."
Read more
