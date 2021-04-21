Del Webb Spruce Creeker once found passed out behind eatery back in jail

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a checkered legal past who was once found passed out behind a popular Summerfield seafood restaurant is back behind bars.

Brian Robert Pacetti, 51, was arrested Monday at his residence at 9497 S.E. 130th Street Rd. in the popular Summerfield retirement community. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with contempt of court and his bond was revoked on a previous charge from February 2020 of obtaining property by means of a worthless check. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Pacetti is no stranger to the Marion County legal system, having been housed in the jail five times since December 2016. He was arrested in February after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found him passed out in his vehicle behind Sam’s St. John’s Seafood Restaurant in the Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek. The deputy reported that Pacetti was “delirious and unsure where he was” and he was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment.

Pacetti was arrested in November 2019 after a violent drink-spraying squabble with a lady friend outside an Ocala Dollar General store. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and Pacetti were arguing over how much money they had spent when he squeezed a can of Monster Energy drink and caused it to spill all over the inside of their vehicle, spilled beer on her and then struck her in the head several times with an open hand, a sheriff’s office report states.

Pacetti found himself behind bars in March 2019 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a red Ford Explorer at the gas pumps at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd. and when he ran the license plate, he discovered Pacetti was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with theft. The Appleton, Wis. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Pacetti also spent time in the Marion County Jail in December 2016. In that case, he was arrested on Dec. 19 on a warrant for leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. He was released on Jan. 4, 2017, jail records show.