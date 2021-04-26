Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Villages desperately wanted to see passage of the legislation as a means to override the Sumter County Commission which voted 3-2 to raise impact fees in March before a packed house at Everglades Recreation Center. The Villages and the numerous contractors supported by the phenomenal growth of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, claimed impact fees would cripple the county’s economy. The bill was championed by state Rep. Brett Hage, who draws a six-figure salary from The Villages.

Impact fees paid by developers help local governments shoulder the cost of roads and other infrastructure associated with new growth.

The governor has been a frequent visitor to The Villages and it is widely expected that he will sign the bill.

In that controversial 3-2 vote, Commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search made good on their promise to voters which catapulted them into office in 2020. Sumter County voters were furious over a 25 percent property tax rate increase in 2019, which led to the trio defeating incumbents Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz. Earlier this year, commissioners voted 4-1 to reject an agreement proposed by The Villages to raise fees by 40 percent to $1,372 per home.