78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 23, 2021
type here...

Rep. Hage’s bill limiting impact fees on his boss wins approval in House vote

By Meta Minton

Rep. Brett Hage

A bill championed by state Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, won approval this week in the Florida House of Representatives and appears ready to glide through the state Senate.

The House voted 94-23 to approve the bill, which you can read at this link: House Bill 337

If approved by the state Senate, it will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Hage, who earns a six-figure salary working as vice president for residential development in The Villages, made the bill a top priority when it became clear that Sumter County commissioners intended to raise impact fees. The Villages adamantly opposed the increase and lobbied hard against it. But in a controversial 3-2 vote, Commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search made good on their promise to voters which catapulted them into office in 2020. Sumter County voters were furious over a 25 percent property tax rate increase in 2019, which led to the trio defeating incumbents Don Burgess, Al Butler and Steve Printz. Earlier this year, commissioners voted 4-1 to reject an agreement proposed by The Villages to raise fees by 40 percent to $1,372 per home.

The bill would limit impact fee increases by local governments to 3 percent a year.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Lady Lake, supports the bill.

The Lady Lake Commission earlier this month unanimously passed a resolution decrying the state government’s efforts to take authority away from local officials. The Florida League of Mayors is sounding the statewide alarm, warning that too much power is being usurped by politicians in Tallahassee.

Headlines

Rep. Hage’s bill limiting impact fees on his boss wins approval in House vote

News
A bill championed by state Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, won approval this week in the Florida House of Representatives and appears ready to glide through the state Senate.
Read more

Cody’s employees reeling after sudden loss of Lake Sumter Landing colleague

News
Employees of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages are planning to honor a colleague who died suddenly last week and left behind two young daughters after receiving a cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Read more

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q plans opening day fun in The Villages

Business
Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will open its new location on May 5 at the Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more

Headlines

Rep. Hage’s bill limiting impact fees on his boss wins approval in House vote

News
A bill championed by state Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, won approval this week in the Florida House of Representatives and appears ready to glide through the state Senate.
Read more

Cody’s employees reeling after sudden loss of Lake Sumter Landing colleague

News
Employees of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages are planning to honor a colleague who died suddenly last week and left behind two young daughters after receiving a cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Read more

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q plans opening day fun in The Villages

Business
Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will open its new location on May 5 at the Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more

Wildwood mother arrested after allegedly attempting to punch her son

Crime
A Wildwood mother was arrested after allegedly attempting to punch her son.
Read more

Man from Honduras arrested after caught behind wheel without license

Crime
A man from Honduras was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a car without a driver’s license in Wildwood.
Read more

More than 1 in 10 Floridians diagnosed with deadly COVID-19 virus

Health
The Sunshine State continued to add new COVID-19 cases at a rapid pace Friday as statistics showed that more than one in 10 Floridians have been diagnosed with the deadly virus since it first hit the state in March 2020.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Government is creating an environment where people don’t want to work

Letters to the Editor
A couple from the Village of Tall Trees weighs in on the drought in the labor force and the glut of government money available to those who would rather not work. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more

We should be thankful for the pickleballs and first-class amenities

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of amenity money being spent on pickleballs for "entitled" residents.
Read more

Many people push climate change for monetary reasons

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident contends that many people are pushing climate change simply for monetary reasons.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos