91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
type here...

Long-awaited Earth Fare grocery store projects summer opening date

By Meta Minton

The long-awaited Earth Fare grocery store has projected a summer opening date at Lady Lake Commons.

The Lady Lake Commission received a brief update Monday night on the status of the natural and organic grocery market.

“The project is still a go. It’s been a long time coming,” said the town’s Growth Management Director Thad Carroll.

A late July opening is envisioned.

There are grocery carts currently lined up near the entrance to the store. There are also surveillance cameras in place. Signage has yet to be added.

The Earth Fare grocery store will reportedly openin in late July.
The Earth Fare grocery store will reportedly open in late July at Lady Lake Commons.

The original announcement in 2019 of Earth Fare’s impending arrival was enthusiastically greeted in The Villages. Since that original announcement, Lady Lake Commons has welcomed Miller’s Ale HouseMission BBQHuey Magoo’s, a Goodwill store and Total Wine.

However, in February 2020, Earth Fare closed all of its 50 locations following the previous ownership’s bankruptcy declaration. It has since been revitalized through an investment from Hulsing Enterprises and CEO Dennis Hulsing, as well as involvement from one of its original Earth Fare founders, Randy Talley, and Mike Cianciarulo, a former president of Earth Fare. The new ownership group has opened several locations throughout the east, including Tampa Bay and Seminole.

Originally founded in 1975, Earth Fare is an organic grocer and wellness market with a mission to improve lives by “making healthy food available to everyone.” Earth Fare keeps the “good stuff” like organic fruits, vegetables and responsibly sourced meat and seafood and leaves out the “bad stuff” like meat raised with antibiotics and artificial hormones, as well as artificial flavors, dyes, sugars and more.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s really up to the restaurants

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident weighs in on restaurants and what they pay their employees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ms. Shearer’s letter

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter from Marsha Shearer, concerning Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Restaurant servers don’t earn enough to make ends meet

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident offers his thoughts on the server shortage in The Villages.

Dire need for restaurant servers

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the source, and the solutions, for the dire shortage of restaurant servers in The Villages.

Stop the Trump blame game

A Village of Chatham resident argues it’s time to stop the Trump blame game. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos