Summerfield man once popped on drug charges in Fruitland Park back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was jailed in March on drug charges after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Fruitland Park Police officer is back behind bars.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested 49-year-old Judson Cauthen Spence on Wednesday at his residence in the 10300 block of S.E. 170th Place. He was taken into custody on outstanding Lake County warrants and his bond was revoked on previous charges of drug possession and driving with license suspended or revoked. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and held without bond, records show.

Spence was originally arrested on March 28 after a Fruitland Park Police officer stopped the truck he was riding in as a front-seat passenger. He and the driver gave officers permission to search the vehicle and they reported finding:

A clear baggie located under the gear shift containing a clear crystal-like substance that weighed about 5.6 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

A clear baggie in the center console underneath several scales and phones that Spence said belonged to him. The baggie contained a white powdery substance that was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for laboratory testing.

Several syringes and two glass pipes containing a hazed white substance.

Spence, who is originally from Tallahassee, told officers that the vehicle had been loaned to him by the registered owner and he had been in possession of it for two months. He also said that several items, including scales and phones, found in the center console belonged to him, as well as several empty and new baggies that matched the one holding the substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, a Fruitland Park Police report states.