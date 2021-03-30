Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges in Fruitland Park traffic stop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after the truck he was riding in was stopped by a Fruitland Park Police officer for having an inoperable headlight.

The officer made the traffic stop in the area of State Road 25 and S. Grays Airport Road around 5:43 a.m. and spoke with the driver and 49-year-old Judson Cauthen Spence Arrested, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. They gave officers permission to search the vehicle and they reported finding:

A clear baggie located under the gear shift containing a clear crystal-like substance that weighed about 5.6 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

A clear baggie in the center console underneath several scales and phones that Spence said belonged to him. The baggie contained a white powdery substance that was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for laboratory testing.

Several syringes and two glass pipes containing a hazed white substance.

Spence told officers that the vehicle had been loaned to him by the registered owner and he had been in possession of it for two months. He also said that several items, including scales and phones, found in the center console belonged to him, as well as several empty and new baggies that matched the one holding the substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, a Fruitland Park Police report states.

Spence, who is originally from Tallahassee and lives at 10372 S.E. 170th Pl. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and is due in court April 26 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.