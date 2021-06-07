Server arrested on warrant at Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages

A server was arrested on a warrant at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received information indicating that 29-year Dakota Borrowdale of Summerfield was at the restaurant on Meggison Road in Brownwood and was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with battery. When a deputy arrived at the restaurant at 9:21 p.m. Friday, he took Borrowdale into custody.

The New York native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

Borrowdale had been arrested in 2014 on a charge of driving under the influence after his vehicle clipped a tree and ran into a culvert.