Monday, June 21, 2021
We are better off!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Paul Endersbee’s letter ends with this question,”Are we better off?” and the answer is a resounding “Yes.”
Look around, only five months into Biden Presidency and we can move about freely. Coronavirus is a distant memory, at least around here. Restaurants are full, economy is booming, jobs are back, stock market is at all time high, people are starting to travel. Life is back to normal for us. Even the scare of inflation is abating with lumber prices already falling. Gas prices will follow after the July 4th peak driving season is over.
President Clinton used to have a sign on his desk,”It is the Economy, Stupid.” Well here we are today thanking President Biden for the great work he is doing, keeping the economic engines humming along.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

