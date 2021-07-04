Retired FBI agent to speak to Sons of the American Revolution

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will welcome retired FBI agent Allan Lane of Winter Park as their guest speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

Lane was a special agent for 22 years, and a veteran officer of the Air Force office of special investigations. He enjoys promoting America’s history which is why he joined SAR and is now the past-president of the Lake-Sumter SAR chapter. He will be speaking on a little known aspect of Florida’s history. In the 1560’s, Spain and France were both working to colonize North America. By 1565, both Spain and France had established outposts in Florida: Fort Caroline near Jacksonville for the French, and the City of St. Augustine for the Spanish. Soldiers from both outposts set out to locate and destroy the other’s bases. Allan will tell how the intervention of a hurricane caused the French presence in Florida to be eliminated, changing Florida’s history forever.

The Villages SAR will also be recognizing two students from The Villages Charter Schools who recently received the SAR Good Citizen Award.