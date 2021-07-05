CDD 3 supervisors to review cost of sinkhole repair at postal station

Community Development District 3 supervisors this week will review the cost of repairs for a sinkhole at a postal station.

The sinkhole opened up in November near the Summerhill Postal Station. Repair work began in April.

The repair work included portions of the pipe are owned by three entities. The portion of the pipe that lies within the postal facility is the responsibility of the Village Center Community Development District Recreation Amenities Division Fund, the portion under the roadway is the responsibility of Sumter County and the portion between the road right-of-way and the pond is the responsibility of CDD 3. The collapse that occurred as a result of a defect in the pipe was located on CDD 3’s property.

The repair cost for the CDD portion is $54,763.97, which is below the previous projected amount $60,742.65.

The CDD 3 board will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center to consider a budget resolution to pay for the work.