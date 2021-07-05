90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 5, 2021
type here...

CDD 3 supervisors to review cost of sinkhole repair at postal station

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 3 supervisors this week will review the cost of repairs for a sinkhole at a postal station.

The sinkhole opened up in November near the Summerhill Postal Station. Repair work began in April.

Workers inspect the sinkhole prior to beginning repair of the drainage pipes. They plan on putting a large metal pipe as a sleeve over the damaged pipe
In April, workers inspected the sinkhole prior to beginning repair of the drainage pipes.

The repair work included portions of the pipe are owned by three entities. The portion of the pipe that lies within the postal facility is the responsibility of the Village Center Community Development District Recreation Amenities Division Fund, the portion under the roadway is the responsibility of Sumter County and the portion between the road right-of-way and the pond is the responsibility of CDD 3. The collapse that occurred as a result of a defect in the pipe was located on CDD 3’s property.

The repair cost for the CDD portion is $54,763.97, which is below the previous projected amount  $60,742.65.

The CDD 3 board will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center to consider a budget resolution to pay for the work.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renter upset about fireworks in The Villages

A renter has something to say about fireworks in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can’t we be nice to each other?

A Village of Sanibel resident asks, “Can’t we be nice to each other?” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it a crime at the U.S. Capitol?

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if it really was a crime what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Costco and P. F. Chang’s

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some suggestions for locations for a Costco and P.F. Chang’s in The Villages.

Support ‘down-home’ family small business restaurant

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends area residents need to support small businesses. She has a suggestion where you can start.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos