Repair work begins on damaged pipe that created sinkhole near postal station

By David Towns

A defective pipe is being replaced at residents’ expense near the Village of Summerhill postal station and swimming pool.

The pipe failed this past November and created a large sinkhole, between Woodridge Drive and the drainage pond.

Crews began replacing the pipe on Monday and the repair work is expected to continue through April 23.

Workers inspect the sinkhole prior to beginning repair of the drainage pipes. They plan on putting a large metal pipe as a sleeve over the damaged pipe
The water level of the pond has deliberately been kept low since November, so that no additional damage would occur to the pipe until it could be replaced. A large pump was moved in to prevent the water level from getting too high.

A large portable pump was installed to lower the water level in the retention pond.
Portions of the pipe are owned by three entities. The portion of the pipe that lies within the postal facility is the responsibility of the Village Center Community Development District Recreation Amenities Division Fund, the portion under the roadway is the responsibility of Sumter County and the portion between the road right-of-way and the pond is the responsibility of Community Development District 3. The collapse that occurred as a result of a defect in the pipe was located on CDD 3’s property.

Workers have begun to move replacement pipes necessary for the repair of the storm drainage system in District 3.
Workers have begun to move replacement pipes necessary for the repair of the storm drainage system in Community Development District 3.

There are 3,762 homes in CDD 3, including those in the villages of Polo Ridge, Glenbrook, Belle Aire and Summerhill. CDD 3 will fund the work with money collected from residents through their maintenance assessment fees.

