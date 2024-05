Tom Boaz of the Village of Cason Hammock got his first hole-in-one on Tuesday, May 7 at Hole #2 at the Okeechobee Executive Golf Course.

Boaz, who started playing golf in October, scored the lucky ace at 90 yards using a 6 iron.

The hole-in-one was witnessed by Danny Bowen, Mike Berry and Mark Versteeg.

