Ground-penetrating radar searching for depressions at Villages golf cart tunnel

Ground-penetrating radar is being utilized to search for possible depressions at Tunnel M-18 in The Villages.

The tunnel located at Morse Boulevard and Meggison Road will be closed through 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 for the inspection. The Wildwood Police Department and Community Watch have been called upon to help direct traffic in the area.

It was revealed in Monday morning’s Project Wide Advisory Committee meeting that the inspection was prompted by concerns that there could be depressions underneath the tunnel, which is a major thoroughfare for golf cart traffic in The Villages.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown provided the update to PWAC. He noted that the tunnel was turned over to the District by the Developer about four years ago.

“When that tunnel was constructed did they do sonar testing then?” asked PWAC Chairman Don Brozick, who also serves as chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors.

Brown said ground-penetrating radar had been used at the time of construction and no depressions were found.

For more details about the tunnel closure, visit Tunnel M-18 closure.