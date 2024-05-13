84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 13, 2024
type here...

Ground-penetrating radar searching for depressions at Villages golf cart tunnel

By Meta Minton

Ground-penetrating radar is being utilized to search for possible depressions at Tunnel M-18 in The Villages.

The tunnel located at Morse Boulevard and Meggison Road will be closed through 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 for the inspection. The Wildwood Police Department and Community Watch have been called upon to help direct traffic in the area.

It was revealed in Monday morning’s Project Wide Advisory Committee meeting that the inspection was prompted by concerns that there could be depressions underneath the tunnel, which is a major thoroughfare for golf cart traffic in The Villages.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown provided the update to PWAC. He noted that the tunnel was turned over to the District by the Developer about four years ago.

“When that tunnel was constructed did they do sonar testing then?” asked PWAC Chairman Don Brozick, who also serves as chairman of the Community Development District 11 Board of Supervisors.

Brown said ground-penetrating radar had been used at the time of construction and no depressions were found.

For more details about the tunnel closure, visit Tunnel M-18 closure.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

More pool time needed for water fitness classes

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident says that more pool time is needed for water fitness classes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos