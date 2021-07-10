Reply to Letter to the Editor about election fraud

To the Editor:

In reply to Mr. MacDonald’s letter questioning the presence of fraud in the last presidential election, I would ask him this question: Why have the Democrats in three swing states , including Arizona, lawyered up to the tune of several hundred high paid attorneys to fight efforts to conduct a forensic investigation into the voting apparatus? They have spent countless dollars to stymie this investigation? Why? What are they hiding?

There’s plenty of evidence of several irregularities that need to be investigated. There’s some Kool-Aid drinking going on and it’s not the people seeking the truth.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square