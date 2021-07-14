Labor shortage forces Dunkin’ to shut down lobby re-opened two days earlier

The continued labor shortage forced Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages to shut down its lobby Wednesday morning after reopening two days earlier.

Loyal Dunkin’ Donuts customers had resumed their routine of gathering in the dining area after a staffing shift marked its reopening on Monday. The famous coffee retailer had switched to a drive-through only business model due to the labor shortage.

Customers arriving at Dunkin’ Donuts on Wednesday morning found the doors locked. A sign on the door blamed the staffing shortage for the latest shut down of the dining area. The drive-through was still in operation.

Another sign at the Dunkin’ Donuts location also indicated it be closing at 5 p.m. “until further notice.” Presumably, it also means the drive-through.