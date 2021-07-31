82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...

Will Villages Charter School students who wear ‘optional’ masks face ridicule?

By Meta Minton

Masks will be optional when classes resume this week at The Villages Charter School.

The first day of school will be Thursday. Florida statutes will not permit charter schools to offer online courses. The Villages High School will return to a traditional seven-period school day.

Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley’s office released a statement last week indicating a decision would be made on masks in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials. Within hours of the issuing of that release, the director of the CDC announced that mask-wearing should resume indoors. Later that day, Shirley indicated there was still time to make a decision about masks before the start of the school year.

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has essentially taken that decision out of local officials’ hands by issuing an executive order that will leave the mask decision up to parents.

“Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children,” DeSantis said.

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Florida Department of Health. Numerous cases of COVID-19 were reported at The Villages Charter School last year, with a large percentage of students opting for the then-available online learning option.

With anti-masking memes dominating social media and the political rhetoric around COVID-19 heating up, it’s fair to wonder if the students who opt to wear masks – for the protection of others – will face ridicule from their peers, whose parents have chosen for them to go maskless. Share your thoughts in a Letter to Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners cost us a hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident blames three Sumter County commissioners for pushing a new hospital into the arms of Lake County.

Statue of Liberty weeps as we shun valid asylum seekers

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that the Statue of Liberty must be weeping at the sight of valid asylum seekers being turned away from our great nation.

Our politicians need to understand urgency of climate change

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that our political leaders need to make climate change a priority. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Comparisons of Hitler and Trump shouldn’t spark outrage

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that people shouldn’t be outraged by comparisons of Trump and Hitler.

Don’t believe the Developer’s propaganda on Rep. Brett Hage

A Village of Belvedere resident points to a story praising state Rep. Brett Hage which appeared in the Developer-owned The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos