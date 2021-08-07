90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 7, 2021
type here...

More businesses in The Villages asking their customers to wear masks

By Meta Minton

More businesses in The Villages are asking their customers to start wearing masks again.

Baum Financial Services at Lake Sumter Landing has a sign posted prominently at its entrance. Customers are being asked to wear masks in the office, regardless of their vaccination status.

A sign at Baum FInancial Services advises customers they will need to wear a mask at the office at Lake Sumter Landing
A sign at Baum Financial Services advises customers they will need to wear a mask at the office at Lake Sumter Landing.

The AAA office at Lake Sumter Landing indicates that fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear masks to enter their office. Proof of vaccination is not required. The unvaccinated visiting the AAA office are being asked to wear a mask or face covering “to protect yourself and others.”

The Enterprise Rental office at Lake Sumter Landing is asking the unvaccinated to wear a face covering. The office has also adjusted its hours due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Enterptise Rental has racheted up its COVID 19 guidelines due to the surge in casesjpg
Enterprise Rental has updated its COVID 19 guidelines due to the surge in cases.

While the smaller offices are stepping up their COVID-19 vigilance, the big players haven’t returned to mask requirements. Yet.

Publix appears to be moving in that direction, after requiring employees this past week to return to mask wearing.

A sign at the Publix at Colony Plaza on Saturday offered this direction:

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.”

Walmart recently instructed its employees to begin wearing masks again due to the spread of COVID-19.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Still proud to be a Trump supporter

A Village of Piedmont resident is proudly standing by the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis follows the example of Donald Trump

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is completely focused on getting to the White House and is following the Donald Trump playbook.

Another Villager is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed former President Trump is a “womanizer, liar and crazy.”

Unscrupulous landscaper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident offers some perspective on a landscaper under the scrutiny of the attorney general.

The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos