More businesses in The Villages asking their customers to wear masks

More businesses in The Villages are asking their customers to start wearing masks again.

Baum Financial Services at Lake Sumter Landing has a sign posted prominently at its entrance. Customers are being asked to wear masks in the office, regardless of their vaccination status.

The AAA office at Lake Sumter Landing indicates that fully vaccinated customers do not need to wear masks to enter their office. Proof of vaccination is not required. The unvaccinated visiting the AAA office are being asked to wear a mask or face covering “to protect yourself and others.”

The Enterprise Rental office at Lake Sumter Landing is asking the unvaccinated to wear a face covering. The office has also adjusted its hours due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

While the smaller offices are stepping up their COVID-19 vigilance, the big players haven’t returned to mask requirements. Yet.

Publix appears to be moving in that direction, after requiring employees this past week to return to mask wearing.

A sign at the Publix at Colony Plaza on Saturday offered this direction:

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.”

Walmart recently instructed its employees to begin wearing masks again due to the spread of COVID-19.