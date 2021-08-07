Still proud to be a Trump supporter

To the Editor:

I just read the latest comments about how someone is ashamed of The Villages Trump supporters.

I am a Trump supporter and proud to be one. After checking on some of the allegations posted, I did some research on past Democratic presidents. The womanizing of FDR, of JFK, Lyndon Johnson, are legendary and the MacDaddy of them all the Oval Office pervert Bill Clinton. Then to look at Barrack Obama who was elected as a ghost with no proven vetting and his records sealed, no one in his reported classes he took ever remembered him being there. The total disaster of his presidency – secrecy, lies on health care, etc.

So you do not have be ashamed of me, only look at the past to see how great President Trump is by comparison.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont