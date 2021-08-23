Man arrested in crash at accident-ridden intersection back behind bars

A man arrested last month after a crash at an accident-ridden intersection is back behind bars.

Shane Anthony Davis, 32, of Leesburg, was booked this past Friday at the Marion County Jail on a Lake County warrant revoking his bond from his previous arrests. He being held without bond.

Davis had been arrested July 22 after his truck towing a landscaping trailer collided with a vehicle driven by a woman from The Villages at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. Davis was arrested at the scene of the crash on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released a few hours later after posting $2,000 bond.

Davis was back behind the wheel five days later when he was involved in a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy. 441 near the Osaka Steak House in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and careless driving. He has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended.