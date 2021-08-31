Former sales rep files for bankruptcy after The Villages attempts to garnish her assets

A former sales representative for The Villages has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a $603,700 judgement rendered against her and her associates earlier this year.

Angie Taylor filed a petition Monday under Title 11 Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Earlier this year in a federal trial in Tampa, The Villages won a $603,700 judgement against Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. They lured away fellow Properties of The Villages representatives, including Taylor and Nanette Elliott, who were also defendants in the legal case.

After the judgement was issued, Properties of The Villages filed legal action to garnish assets of the former sales representatives.

Taylor and her husband Kirkland Malone, who was not named in The Villages’ lawsuit, have argued that they have retirement accounts and other assets that should not be part of the attempted garnishment by The Villages.