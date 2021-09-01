73.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
34-year-old son of couple in The Villages back in jail after long troubled history

By Meta Minton

Jeffrey Glatman
Jeffrey Glatman

A Villages couple’s 34-year-old son who has a long history of arrests was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Jeffrey Barrett Glatman was taken into custody after his bond was revoked, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Glatman had been arrested March 13, 2020 after he allegedly attacked his 74-year-old father at his home in the 2700 block of Morven Park Way in the Village of Belvedere. Glatman showed up wanting money and suffered a “mental breakdown.”

At the time of that arrest, Glatman had been free on bond following his arrest earlier in 2020 on charges of exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. In that case, he was accused of exposing his sexual organs near a school bus stop at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

In addition, Glatman had been arrested in 2017 after entering his parents’ home in The Villages. Glatman also had been arrested after a bizarre incident at Cornerstone Hospice.

