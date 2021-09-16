79.4 F
Thursday, September 16, 2021
CDD 13 approves Phase III development adding 2,404 homes in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon approved the Phase III development which will add 2,404 homes in The Villages.

Lee Clymer of the Clymer Farner Barley engineering firm said the estimate for District-eligible construction costs of Phase III is $120.4 million of which $71 million will be funded by bonds and $49.4 million or the remainder not funded in the construction fund is anticipated to be funded by The Villages Land Company.

The Phase III development will cover 791 acres.

Permits to provide overall grading, stormwater treatment, flood protection, and drainage for CDD 13, including the Phase III development, have been issued by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Subsequent design and permitting of certain Phase III components have been completed, with approvals received from the City of Wildwood, the Florida Department of Environment Protection and SWFWMD to allow construction to commence on the initial Phase III infrastructure. All other permits necessary to complete the remaining portion of Phase III  infrastructure are anticipated to be obtained in the ordinary course of the development of Phase III Project, Clymer added.

CDD 13 already includes the Village of Chitty Chatty and the Village of Bradford. CDD 13 also owns the Brownwood, Chitty Chatty and Water Lily golf cart bridges.

There will be a total of 8,062 homes in CDD 13 after Phase III is completed.

