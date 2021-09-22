Square 1 Burgers cited for hygiene violations during recent inspection

Square 1 Burgers & Bar in The Villages was cited for several hygiene violations during a recent inspection.

An inspector on Sept. 13 visited the restaurant located at 2542 Burnsed Blvd. in the Pinellas Plaza shopping center and discovered the following high-priority violations:

• An employee handled soiled equipment and then engaged in food preparation.

• An employee switched from working with raw food to working with ready-to-eat food without washing hands.

• An employee touched a bare body part and then engaged in food preparation.

• An employee was spotted preparing fresh strawberries on a dirty trash can lid.

There was also a high-priority temperature violation due to cheese, salad spring mix and corn relish that were stored at a warmer temperature than was required.

Other violations include a server scooping coleslaw without a hair restraint, soiled floors in a walk-in cooler, unclean building components and employees storing purses and cell phones in a food preparation area. A microwave also had an accumulation of grease and food debris.