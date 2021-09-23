Sex offender who previously lived in The Villages jailed after buying ammunition

A sex offender who previously lived in The Villages has been jailed after buying ammunition at a local Rural King.

David Andrew Harrison, 48, who currently lists an address at the Pine Island Fish Resort and RV Camp at 6808 Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake, was spotted by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday at the Rural King in Leesburg. Harrison asked the clerk for .22-caliber ammunition. He paid for the ammunition and left the store in a red 1997 Oldsmobile SUV.

The deputy followed Harrison to his home on Lake Griffin Road and arrested him on charges of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended and failure to register as a sexual offender. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Harrison has a long history of criminal activity:

• He had been arrested last year after allegedly attacking a woman and her son at a local restaurant.

• Harrison was living in The Villages when he was arrested in 2018 for violating the terms of his release from prison.

• Harrison had been arrested in a New Year’s Day 2015 attack on a law enforcement officer at The Villages Regional Hospital. Harrison, who was tasered in the incident, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

• He had been convicted in 1997 in Sumter County on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under the age of 16. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2005 in Lake County and 2007 in Marion County.