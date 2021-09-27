Man riding dirt bike out runs Wildwood police squad car

A man riding a dirt bike was able to out run a Wildwood police squad car, but he still ended up behind bars.

Shane Lamar Marsh, 39, of Wildwood, was riding the unregistered dirt bike shortly after 7 p.m. Friday when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Kilgore Street and Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Marsh spotted a patrol car that began pursuing him and “fled at a high rate of speed,” the report said.

His “driving pattern exhibited a complete willful and wanton disregard for the public” in the residential area, the officer wrote in the report. The officer, who knew Marsh from previous encounters, ended the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Officers at about 10:30 p.m. went to Marsh’s home at 221 Mill St., where he was taken into custody on a felony charge of fleeing law enforcement. Marsh was in possession of $5,600 in cash, which he turned over to his wife. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.