Sunday, October 3, 2021
Daily fines piling up after Villager stubbornly refuses to remove lawn ornaments

By Meta Minton

Daily fines are piling up after a Villager has stubbornly refused to remove lawn ornaments from his front yard.

Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin had been given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing last month before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. The board agreed that if the property wasn’t brought into compliance, the 72-year-old would face an immediate $50 fine to be followed by daily fines of $25.

This photo of Scott Marsdens home was taken on Saturday
This photo of Scott Marsden’s home was taken on Saturday.

Marsden was found in violation due to the numerous lawn ornaments on display in his yard. He removed an alligator head, snowman’s head, basketball and a few other items, but many of the decorations remain in place, as previously documented by Community Standards.

Scott Marsden
Scott Marsden

The native New Yorker has run afoul of both Community Standards and the law in recent months:

• In March, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. He removed the rock, put down sod and brought in the lawn ornaments.

• In July, Marsden was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had been banned from the bank and returned in violation of a legal order. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a gun in his golf cart. That case is still pending in court.

