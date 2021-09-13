Uncooperative Villager threatens to go court to keep lawn ornaments in yard

A Villager arrested earlier this year with a gun in his golf cart was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Monday afternoon due to lawn ornaments he has refused to remove from his yard.

The lawn ornaments include a blue flamingo, miniature basketball, snowman’s head and an alligator head as well as several large vases, some fashioned in the form of heads. They are located in the front yard the home of Scott Marsden at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin.

A complaint about the lawn ornaments at the patio villa was lodged June 28 with Community Standards. The violation was verified the following day.

During the public hearing before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors, a representative of Community Standards described Marsden as “not cooperative.” He apparently told Community Standards he has contacted a lawyer and intends to “win this case.”

The board agreed to give Marsden three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, he will face an immediate $50 fine to be followed by daily fines of $25.

In March, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.

In July, the 72-year-old native of Rochester, N.Y. was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had been banned from the bank and returned in violation of a legal order. At the time, he was found to have a gun in his golf cart.