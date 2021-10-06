Villager contends AAC taking ‘cheap way out’ thereby cheating homeowners

A Villager contends that the Amenity Authority Committee’s decision to take “the cheap way out” is cheating homeowners who live near the Springdale Fitness Trail.

Fred Samp, who lives on Grantham Terrace in the Village of Springdale, previously owned a landscaping company in Palm Harbor. He offered his expertise with regard to the ground around the fitness trail, which is full of weeds and insects. He spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center.

Samp said he and his fellow homeowners along the Springdale Fitness Trail paid a premium for their properties.

Samp said the trail and the area surrounding it, “Are not living up to The Villages’ standards.” He said the lack of irrigation has surrendered the area to weeds, red ants and mole crickets.

The AAC had previously considered overseeding to try to rectify the situation. The AAC chose the overseed option as opposed to some more expensive potential solutions, including installing irrigation.

“The overseed proposal will not work. Period,” Samp said.

He said “throwing seed down” on barren land will only see the seed become “bird food.”

He also accused the AAC of taking “the cheap way out” to “get the neighborhood to quiet down for a while.”

The AAC took no action on the matter, although it could look at potential options to address the situation when it begins the 2022-2023 budgeting process.