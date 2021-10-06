87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
type here...

Villager contends AAC taking ‘cheap way out’ thereby cheating homeowners

By Meta Minton

A Villager contends that the Amenity Authority Committee’s decision to take “the cheap way out” is cheating homeowners who live near the Springdale Fitness Trail.

Fred Samp, who lives on Grantham Terrace in the Village of Springdale, previously owned a landscaping company in Palm Harbor. He offered his expertise with regard to the ground around the fitness trail, which is full of weeds and insects. He spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center.

The area around the Springdale Fitness Trail is completely dried out
The area around the Springdale Fitness Trail is completely dried out.

Samp said he and his fellow homeowners along the Springdale Fitness Trail paid a premium for their properties.

Samp said the trail and the area surrounding it, “Are not living up to The Villages’ standards.” He said the lack of irrigation has surrendered the area to weeds, red ants and mole crickets.

The AAC had previously considered overseeding to try to rectify the situation. The AAC chose the overseed option as opposed to some more expensive potential solutions, including installing irrigation.

“The overseed proposal will not work. Period,” Samp said.

He said “throwing seed down” on barren land will only see the seed become “bird food.”

He also accused the AAC of taking “the cheap way out” to “get the neighborhood to quiet down for a while.”

The AAC took no action on the matter, although it could look at potential options to address the situation when it begins the 2022-2023 budgeting process.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that bicyclists in The Villages need to stop at stop signs.

Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to a previous Letter to the Editor about the requirement for a flu vaccine.

Has AMR already thrown in the towel?

A Village of Mallory Hill resident asks if AMR, the company operating ambulances in Sumter County, has already thrown in the towel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How did they know?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud how the Jan. 6 rioters knew how to access the U.S. Capitol.

An open letter to the Morse family about The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident has penned an open letter to the Morse family about the newspaper they own, The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos