CDD 4 ready to take on more responsibility of upkeep of neglected homes in The Villages

Community Development District 4 supervisors are exploring the possibility of taking on more responsibility for the upkeep of neglected homes.

CDD 4, which is located in the Marion County section of The Villages, has had its share of abandoned homes. These eyesores frequently cause anger and anxiety in neighborhoods.

CDDs, under existing rules, can only perform basic mowing, weeding and edging at abandoned homes. However, abandoned homes often have other problems like mold, deteriorating roofs and cars left in driveways.

CDD 4 is looking at revising its rules so that it could authorize power washing at homes with exterior mold which have been found in violation of deed compliance. The cost of power washing would be $150 per hour.

A fine of $250 is typically levied on homes in deed compliance violation each time the yard is mowed.

CDD 4 Supervisor Cary Sternberg voiced concern about whether the costs would be recovered. He pointed out that fines against the offenders are frequently forgiven.

The CDD 4 on Friday voted to move ahead with the rule change. A public hearing will take place on Dec. 10 to accept public comment before the change is made to its rules. If the board moves ahead with it, the power washing option could be available as early as Jan. 1.

The other CDDs will be keeping a close eye on CDD 4 as it moves toward this change. Many boards have heard passionate pleas from residents begging for action on abandoned homes. CDD 3 on Friday morning heard from a group of residents upset about squatters living in an abandoned home.