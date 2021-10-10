CDD 10 board to receive update on home where Villager refuses to remove lawn ornaments

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors will receive an update this week on a home where a Villager has refused to remove lawn ornaments.

Daily $25 fines are adding up at the home of Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin. He was given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing last month before the CDD 10 Board of Supervisors.

The board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center and will receive an update from Community Standards about the Marsden home.

Marsden was found in violation due to the numerous lawn ornaments on display in his yard. He removed an alligator head, snowman’s head, basketball and a few other items, but many of the decorations remain in place, as previously documented by Community Standards. As of Sunday, little had changed.

The native New Yorker has run afoul of both Community Standards and the law in recent months:

• In March, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. He removed the rock, put down sod and brought in the lawn ornaments.

• In July, Marsden was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had been banned from the bank and returned in violation of a legal order. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a gun in his golf cart. That case is still pending in court.