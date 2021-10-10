85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 10, 2021
type here...

CDD 10 board to receive update on home where Villager refuses to remove lawn ornaments

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors will receive an update this week on a home where a Villager has refused to remove lawn ornaments.

Daily $25 fines are adding up at the home of Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin. He was given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing last month before the CDD 10 Board of Supervisors.

This photo of Scott Marsdens home was taken on Saturday
Yard ornaments remain on display at the home of Scott Marsden in the Leyton Villas.

The board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center and will receive an update from Community Standards about the Marsden home.

Marsden was found in violation due to the numerous lawn ornaments on display in his yard. He removed an alligator head, snowman’s head, basketball and a few other items, but many of the decorations remain in place, as previously documented by Community Standards. As of Sunday, little had changed.

Scott Marsden
Scott Marsden

The native New Yorker has run afoul of both Community Standards and the law in recent months:

• In March, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. He removed the rock, put down sod and brought in the lawn ornaments.

• In July, Marsden was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had been banned from the bank and returned in violation of a legal order. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a gun in his golf cart. That case is still pending in court.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Recycling plastic lids

A Village of Fernandina resident is wondering about recycling plastic bottle lids. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ed McGinty doesn’t think the law applies to him

A Village of Hadley resident argues that Ed McGinty’s personal business wouldn’t be fodder for Villages-News.com readers if he simply obeyed the law. Read his Letter to the Editor.

People need to look both ways when they walk out of stores

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends people need to look both ways when they are walking out of stores in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos